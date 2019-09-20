Bolsonaro Bans Gender Ideology from Schools, Politics

"We are going to fight gender ideology,” Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro proclaimed at his inauguration on January 1.On September 3, he tweeted that he had ordered the Ministry of Education “to prepare a legislative proposal prohibiting gender ideology in primary schools" in keeping with the principle of integral child protection, provided for in the Brazilian Constitution.Anti-family and anti-children homosexual activists and feminists are up in arms. Bolsonaro has already taken other steps against gender ideology.The Foreign Office instructed its diplomats to reiterate in international organizations that Brazil understands that the word “gender” means the biological sex.Gender ideologists allege that biological gender is a “social construct.”