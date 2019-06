It is "not honest” to claim that the Amazon Synod treats clerical celibacy "for that region alone”, Cardinal Raymond Burke told LifeSiteNews.com (June 20).Abolishing celibacy for that region will affect the whole Church, he added, “The Bishops of Germany will ask for the same relaxation.”Burke pointed out that celibacy is of Apostolic origin and that it is not right for the Synod to question celibacy at all.