Acquittal of Catholic Asia Bibi Suspended

The release of Asia Bibi, a mother of five, has been delayed as the Pakistan Supreme Court was ordered to review the decision to acquit her of blasphemy. Asia has spent eight years on death-row.Members of the fanatical Muslim TLP party protested the verdict blocking the whole country. In order to quieten them down, the government agreed to order the review and to bar Bibi from leaving the country.It is unlike that the acquittal will be overturned but the review could take years, leaving Bibi in prison.The TLP called for the death of the three Supreme Court justices involved in Bibi's acquittal. Police arrested two prisoners last month for plotting to kill her. There is no way that Bibi and her family could remain in Pakistan after a release from prison.Minorities minister Shahbaz Bhatti, a Catholic, and Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer were both assassinated for advocating on her behalf and opposing the blasphemy laws. Bibi’s Lawer, Saif Mulook, a Muslim, has fled the country because of security concerns.