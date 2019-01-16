Clicks28
Francis: A Real "Schism" Is Under Way - But Only In Politics
Humanity encounters "serious difficulties", writes Pope Francis in a letter to the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life (dated January 6).
According to Francis, the cleavage between the "obsession for one's own wellbeing" and the "shared happiness of humanity" seem to become deeper to the point that one may think, "that between the individual and the human community a real schism is underway."
The term "schism" has primarily a religious connotation, meaning a breakaway from the Church. By using it in a political context, Francis seems to trivialize the term.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsBacdsaumkw
