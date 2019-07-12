Vatican Cardinal: Many Abuse Accusations "Are Not True"

Many sexual abuse reports against priests are “not true,” modernist Curia Cardinal João Braz de Aviz told a gathering of religious in Paraguay on July 10.
Nevertheless, in virtually all dioceses worldwide any [false] accuser is considered "credible" without due process. Therefore, any accused priest, whether guilty or not guilty, will be publicly exposed and humiliated.
Because the Church easily pays big money to presumed abuse "victims," the incentive to make up false claims is considerable. Pope Francis has repeatedly encouraged false accusers.
Picture: João Braz de Aviz, © Agência Senado, CC BY-SA, #newsZjmohxovsm
