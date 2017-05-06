Pope Francis versus Pope Pius XI.

Clicks 70

Pope Francis has invited thousands of Catholic charismatics and members of Pentecostal and Evangelical churches to Rome to celebrate Pentecost and mark the 50th anniversary of what became the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. The pope will lead a prayer vigil June 3, the eve of Pentecost, at Rome's Circus Maximus.



Pope Pius XI forbids what Pope Francis is doing. Pius XI. in Mortalium Animos: "This being so, it is clear that the Apostolic See cannot on any terms take part in their [Protestant] assemblies, nor is it anyway lawful for Catholics either to support or to work for such enterprises; for if they do so they will be giving countenance to a false Christianity, quite alien to the one Church of Christ."