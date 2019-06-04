Francis' Consultant Wishes “Happy Pride”, Ignores Heart of Jesus

Pope Francis’ consultant to the Secretariat for Communication, Father James Martin SJ, has wished “Happy PrideMonth” to “all my many LGBTQ friends.”
On Twitter (June 1) he encouraged practicing homosexuals to be “proud” of their “God-given dignity” and of their “many contributions to the Church.
“Pride” belongs to the seven deadly sins. One user reminded Martin that pride put Satan out of heaven.
The month of June is in a special way dedicated to the veneration of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
