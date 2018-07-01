Clicks150
He Was Not Impressed With My Answer - By Archbishop Thomas e. Gullikson, Apostolic Nuntio in Berne, Switzerland
Not all that long ago, I had a conversation with a man, with a rather impressive theological background, who taught the confirmation class in his home parish.
He asked me for my definition of what Confirmation does in those who receive it. I replied in terms of it bringing about a more complete sharing or immersion in the life of the Most Blessed Trinity.
He did not seem impressed for reasons that were hard for me to understand.
I think he expected me to emphasize the popular notion of Confirmation as membership, the notion of the Sacrament as a milestone, marking a coming of age in the Church.
I guess, he somehow thought that you had to be 18 years old to be confirmed, because some kind of an adult choice was involved.
Sorry, sir, but the more Catholic choice in terms of Confirmation would be better sooner, better younger.
We have no time to waste for in Confirmation we are empowered “…to bring good news to the poor, to bind up hearts that are broken; to proclaim liberty to captives, freedom to those in prison; to proclaim a year of favour from the Lord…”
He asked me for my definition of what Confirmation does in those who receive it. I replied in terms of it bringing about a more complete sharing or immersion in the life of the Most Blessed Trinity.
He did not seem impressed for reasons that were hard for me to understand.
I think he expected me to emphasize the popular notion of Confirmation as membership, the notion of the Sacrament as a milestone, marking a coming of age in the Church.
I guess, he somehow thought that you had to be 18 years old to be confirmed, because some kind of an adult choice was involved.
Sorry, sir, but the more Catholic choice in terms of Confirmation would be better sooner, better younger.
We have no time to waste for in Confirmation we are empowered “…to bring good news to the poor, to bind up hearts that are broken; to proclaim liberty to captives, freedom to those in prison; to proclaim a year of favour from the Lord…”