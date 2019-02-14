Language
300 “Seers” in Italy Alone

The Italian journalist David Murgia, 47, told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (February 12) that there are presently 300 alleged seers in Italy alone. He works for TV2000, a broadcaster belonging to the Italian bishops.

In May 2013 Murgia reported that in Saint Peter’s square Pope Francis had performed an exorcism on a 43-year-old Mexican man.

