Jungerheld

President of Planned Parenthood aborts leadership role

This is very good news, appropriately announced during Respect Life Month in the U.S.

Whatever reasons she is giving, it seems the best indication to date that Planned Parenthood is feeling the impact of revelations about their illegal dealings profiting from selling aborted babies, Cecile's failure in efforts to link Planned Parenthood to the Democrat party, being a communications advisor for Hillary's presidential campaign, etc.

But Cecile will have a book tour in April. We can look forward to that tour.
Read more here.
aderito
The rats are leaving the ship
Dr Stuart Reiss
trying to avoid a jail sentence perhaps?
