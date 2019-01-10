Homosexual Abuses: Liberal Bishop Admits the Truth

The [homosexual] abuses happened in the 1960s and 70s, when a "certain kind of psychology" spoke of a "too intimate, affective approach" between the older and the younger, "as a way of integrating younger ones,” Bishop Manuel Linda of Porto, Portugal, admitted in front of sapo.pt (December 20).Linda added that at the “time of instability after the Second Vatican Council,” there was a change of perspective of the Church and some priests lost their foundation “and their minds”.Commenting on two homosexual abuse cases of minors in Portugal, Linda added that there “was some intimacy, but not an intimacy of the most shocking”.