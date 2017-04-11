Cardinal Burke on Jesuit General’s “Tape Recorder” Remarks: “A serious mistake that needs correction”

(ROME / InfoVaticana) – Speaking in his apartment yesterday with the Spanish Catholic news site InfoVaticana, Cardinal Burke has given a wide-ranging and frank interview, offering his opinion on a host of controversial current topics. One of the issues he tackles is the recent and highly disputed interview given by the new Jesuit General, Fr. Arturo Sosa, in which Fr. Sosa questioned the historical accuracy of the Gospels and particularly Jesus’ words on divorce in the Mosaic Law.“This is completely wrong,” Burke said. “In fact, I find it incredible that he could make these kind of statements. They also need to be corrected."