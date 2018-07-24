Clicks250
Cardinal Farrell “Never Heard” Of McCarrick’s Gay Problem – Does Anybody Believe Him?
Pro-Gay Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, has commented on the homosexual abuse allegations against his friend and mentor Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, his former archbishop in Washington who made him his auxiliary bishop.
Talking in a video interview to Catholic News Service (July 24), Farrell said that he “never heard any of this before in the six years I was there [in Washington] with him”.
Farrell claims that he “never” had any indications and “nobody ever” talked to him about “that”. “So I really don’t have any knowledge, or anything to add about.”
It is highly unlikely that Farrell was the only one in McCarrick's inner circle who was unaware of McCarrick's abusive homosexual behaviour toward his own seminarians.
In Chile, Pope Francis forced bishops into retirement who where in a similar position regarding the homosexual abuser Father Fernando Karadima. Now, it remains to be seen whether Francis will apply the same standards to his own liberal buddies.
#newsRolavmfkcu
Talking in a video interview to Catholic News Service (July 24), Farrell said that he “never heard any of this before in the six years I was there [in Washington] with him”.
Farrell claims that he “never” had any indications and “nobody ever” talked to him about “that”. “So I really don’t have any knowledge, or anything to add about.”
It is highly unlikely that Farrell was the only one in McCarrick's inner circle who was unaware of McCarrick's abusive homosexual behaviour toward his own seminarians.
In Chile, Pope Francis forced bishops into retirement who where in a similar position regarding the homosexual abuser Father Fernando Karadima. Now, it remains to be seen whether Francis will apply the same standards to his own liberal buddies.
#newsRolavmfkcu