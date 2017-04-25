Clicks13
Pope Francis against rigid Catholics
In yesterdays homily pope Francis criticises that the Church has fallen into “a theology of ‘yes you can,’ ‘no you can’t”. For these doctors of the law, he continued, the Word “was not made flesh: it was made law: and you must do this up to this point, and no further”; “you must do this, and nothing else”. The pope asked the Lord to give the Spirit in order to proclaim the Gospel without rigidity.
Read more: en.radiovaticana.va/…/1307683
