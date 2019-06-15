Syncretistic Announcement: First Mass In Paris Cathedral

The first mass after the devastating April fire was celebrated in Paris Notre-Dame Cathedral on June 15 by Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit.June 15 is the feast of the dedication of Notre Dame.The Archbishop and the concelebrants wore construction helmets. Only Aupetit removed it during consecration (video below).According to an announcement of the archdiocese, the Mass was celebrated in order to say "that Notre-Dame de Paris is above all... a church, a place of faith, prayer, encounters, a place of gratuitousness, a place open to all, believers or non-believers, Catholics, Christians, Muslims, Jews, atheists..."Two month after the fire only 9% (80 million) of the pledges made for the reconstruction of the cathedral have effectively been paid.