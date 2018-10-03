Youth Synod Opening Mass: No Communion in the Hand

At the opening mass of the Youth Synod (October 3), Holy Communion was distributed on the tongue only.Twitter User “Catholic Sat” reports that Monsignor Guido Marini, the Pontifical Master of Ceremonies, advised the priests not give Communion in the hand under any circumstances.The TV broadcast of the mass showed how a woman tried to snatch Communion but the priest dodged her. Immediately after the incident the camera moved back to the altar.