Language
Clicks
235
en.news 1 2

Youth Synod Opening Mass: No Communion in the Hand

At the opening mass of the Youth Synod (October 3), Holy Communion was distributed on the tongue only.

Twitter User “Catholic Sat” reports that Monsignor Guido Marini, the Pontifical Master of Ceremonies, advised the priests not give Communion in the hand under any circumstances.

The TV broadcast of the mass showed how a woman tried to snatch Communion but the priest dodged her. Immediately after the incident the camera moved back to the altar.

#newsLmcnonctnd

Share Like
More
Write a comment
St Cuthburt Mayne Ora pro nobis
Poor Msgr Guido Marini doing the best he can in the most worst circumstances he’s in. When I serve Mass there’s people who try to ‘snatch’ but Father and I have a good routine. We both withdraw, and I try again I ONLY hold the communion card under the chin, over any extended hands.
Like
More