Illegal Immigrants Occupy Famous Basilica of Saint Nicholas

Illegal black immigrants headed by the Muslim Aboubakar Soumahoro, 39, occupied the famous Saint Nicholas Basilica in Bari, Italy, on July 16, for three hours, holding up banners.
The oligarch media presented Soumahoro als “trade unionist.”
The occupants protested against an “exploitation of immigrants” and asked for a meeting with Bari Archbishop Francesco Cacucci who promptly showed up and did not complain about the desecration of the House of God.
Instead he announced that he would "call the President of the Region, "involve the other Apulian bishops," and then "hear Pope Francis.”
#newsUmfmwsvajq
Clicks88
- Report
Social networks