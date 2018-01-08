Clicks395
Racism? Jewish State Takes Care of Immigrants
The Israeli government has issued an ultimatum to 38.000 immigrants from Eritrea and Sudan who illegally entered the country.
The immigrants have been given a deadline until the end of March to leave the country. Israel will pay them the ticket and 3.500 Dollars in cash. If they decide to remain, they will be arrested.
Prime-minister Netanyahu said recently that “many of them are not refugees but people who are only looking for work.” He underlined that “we need to protect our borders.”
Sheffi Paz, a former gay rights activist who now fights against immigration, called the immigrants a “danger” which jeopardizes Israel’s “Jewish character”.
Picture: Benjamin Netanjahu, © Österreichisches Außenministerium, CC BY, #newsKzjxehznwl
The immigrants have been given a deadline until the end of March to leave the country. Israel will pay them the ticket and 3.500 Dollars in cash. If they decide to remain, they will be arrested.
Prime-minister Netanyahu said recently that “many of them are not refugees but people who are only looking for work.” He underlined that “we need to protect our borders.”
Sheffi Paz, a former gay rights activist who now fights against immigration, called the immigrants a “danger” which jeopardizes Israel’s “Jewish character”.
Picture: Benjamin Netanjahu, © Österreichisches Außenministerium, CC BY, #newsKzjxehznwl