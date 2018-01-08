Racism? Jewish State Takes Care of Immigrants

The Israeli government has issued an ultimatum to 38.000 immigrants from Eritrea and Sudan who illegally entered the country.The immigrants have been given a deadline until the end of March to leave the country. Israel will pay them the ticket and 3.500 Dollars in cash. If they decide to remain, they will be arrested.Prime-minister Netanyahu said recently that “many of them are not refugees but people who are only looking for work.” He underlined that “we need to protect our borders.”Sheffi Paz, a former gay rights activist who now fights against immigration, called the immigrants a “danger” which jeopardizes Israel’s “Jewish character”.