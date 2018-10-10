President Abraham Lincoln - the War Criminal

By the great Paul Craig Roberts

Robert E. Lee

Sherman

Sherridan

Grant

Frustrated by the inability of the Union Army to defeat the Army of Northern Virginia led by West Point graduate, Lincoln resorted to war criminals.Generalsand, operating under the drunken General, were the first modern war criminals who conducted war against civilian women and children, their homes and food supply.Lincoln was so out of step with common morality that he had to arrest and detain 300 Northern newspaper editors and exile a US Congressman in order to conduct his War for Empire.Today this history is largely erased. The court historians buried the truth with the fable that Lincoln went to war to free the slaves. This nonsense is today the official history of the “civil war,” which most certainly was not a civil war.