New Raleigh Cathedral Neither Ugly Nor Modernistic

On July 26, newly build Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh, North Carolina, was consecrated. The 45.7 million Dollar building is shaped in the form of a cross. It holds 2,000 people. Seven Masses will be celebrated in the cathedral each Sunday.In the smaller former Raleigh cathedral there were 12 Masses on Sunday and still some faithful did not find room in the church and had to stand on the sidewalk.