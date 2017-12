"Cardinal Marx Asks To "Respect" Gay Fornication"

Herder-Korrespondenz

Polemicising against "blind rigorism" Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx de facto asked to abolish Catholic sexual ethics.Talking to the German(January) Marx claimed that it is wrong to say „from the outside" that somebody lives in a state of mortal sin. Marx was referring to homosexual fornication.At the same time he defended “situation ethics” , a heresy condemned by the Church because it allows a perpetrator to blame his crimes on some "situation".For Marx, more important than the Gospel or the teaching of the Church is "respect for a free decision". This means that the last task of Marx' dying Church is to justify vices and mortal sins.