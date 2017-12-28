"Cardinal Marx Asks To "Respect" Gay Fornication"

Dr Bobus 43 minutes ago

Cardinal Marx has taken a theological principle (account to St Paul we can only have negative knowledge of whether we are in a State of Grace) and turned it into a get out of jail free card for any sin. Consequently, his distaste for rigorism, which is justified has pushed him into laxism.



Garrigou LaGrange defined them as:



--Rigorism considers the lesser good to be evil.

--Laxism on sides the lesser evil to be good.



Both, according to G-L, are moral relativism