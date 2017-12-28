Language
Cardinal Marx Asks To "Respect" Gay Fornication

Polemicising against "blind rigorism" Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx de facto asked to abolish Catholic sexual ethics.

Talking to the German Herder-Korrespondenz (January) Marx claimed that it is wrong to say „from the outside" that somebody lives in a state of mortal sin. Marx was referring to homosexual fornication.

At the same time he defended “situation ethics”, a heresy condemned by the Church because it allows a perpetrator to blame his crimes on some "situation".

For Marx, more important than the Gospel or the teaching of the Church is "respect for a free decision". This means that the last task of Marx' dying Church is to justify vices and mortal sins.

Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Michael Thaidigsmann, CC BY-SA, #newsNqfeiinsgl
Dr Stuart Reiss
But who am I to judge eh?
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Jim Dorchak or sheep stink!
Dr Bobus
Cardinal Marx has taken a theological principle (account to St Paul we can only have negative knowledge of whether we are in a State of Grace) and turned it into a get out of jail free card for any sin. Consequently, his distaste for rigorism, which is justified has pushed him into laxism.

Garrigou LaGrange defined them as:

--Rigorism considers the lesser good to be evil.
--Laxism on sides the lesser evil to be good.

Both, according to G-L, are moral relativism
Jim Dorchak
This is just little ole Oven Man justifying evil again. I mean really is ANYONE surprised that evil Oven Man thinks that evil is ok? This is like being surprised that scorpions sting!
CarolineA03
"Cardinal Marx Asks To "Respect" Gay Fornication"

Christ will deal with you "Cardinal" Marx when He returns. Your whole "homosexual friendly" agenda is about as abhorrant to God now as it always has been. It's laid down in Scripture how He judges such abominable activity and He does not intend to change His decrees to suit yourself !

Although certain Scriptural texts have been adjusted to pave … More
Dr Bobus
@Josefine Man is only free when he embraces the Truth. Thus, freedom of thought is intrinsic to the Christian culture.
Josefine
Are the supposedly free decisions really free or is a justification of mortal sins by the declarations of the Vatican II Council imposed in schools and theological seminaries?
It is actually an ideological struggle against the freedom of thought and the Christian culture, for atheists have occupied all governments and offices, also under the guise of religiosity, to impose lawlessness - which is … More
Our Lady of Sorrows
Jesus warns us: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in the clothing of sheep, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. By their fruits you shall know them.
www.traditionalcatholicpriest.com/…/wolves-in-sheep… More
