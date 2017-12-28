Clicks918
Cardinal Marx Asks To "Respect" Gay Fornication
Polemicising against "blind rigorism" Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx de facto asked to abolish Catholic sexual ethics.
Talking to the German Herder-Korrespondenz (January) Marx claimed that it is wrong to say „from the outside" that somebody lives in a state of mortal sin. Marx was referring to homosexual fornication.
At the same time he defended “situation ethics”, a heresy condemned by the Church because it allows a perpetrator to blame his crimes on some "situation".
For Marx, more important than the Gospel or the teaching of the Church is "respect for a free decision". This means that the last task of Marx' dying Church is to justify vices and mortal sins.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Michael Thaidigsmann, CC BY-SA, #newsNqfeiinsgl
