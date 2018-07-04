Pope Francis met one of his major critics

Pope Francis met on Tuesday His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, major archbishop of Kyiv-Halyč (Ukraine).Shevchuk has been a major critic of Pope Francis’ closeness and joint declaration with the Russian Orthodox church.Back in 2016 he said about the joint declaration: "This text has caused deep disappointment among many faithful of our church and among conscientious citizens of Ukraine. Today, many contacted me about this and said that they feel betrayed by the Vatican, disappointed by the half-truth nature of this document, and even see it as indirect support by the Apostolic See for Russian aggression against Ukraine.”