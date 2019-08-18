Pope Francis and His Witches

During his May 7 flight from North Macedonia to Rome, Pope Francis answered to the question where he finds strength for his work, “I do not go to the witch.”This was in reference to a statement during his January 2018 flight to Chile when Francis replied to a similar question, “What medicine do I take? I go to the witch!”However, CallMeJorgeBergoglio.Blogspot.com (May 11) pointed out, that “the witches come to Francis.”The webpage published the picture of a female shaman performing an incantation on Francis in the Vatican.Another picture (right) shows Liu Ming, 51, a Taoist monk, who practiced intensively Reiki on Cardinal Bergoglio for eight years.Frequent sessions of massage and acupuncture allegedly helped Bergoglio to overcome symptoms of diabetes, heart problems and difficulties after the removal of his gallbladder.Ming healed Bergoglio by “redirecting the energy of the body.”