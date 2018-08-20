Clicks95
Francis Publishes Bootlicking Letter on the Abuse Blame Game
Pope Francis published on August 20 a highly emotional, hyperbolic and bootlicking three-page letter on the occasion of the unsubstantiated Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report.
In the letter he writes that “no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient” [for the oligarch media].
Francis expresses “shame and repentance” declaring, that “we” showed “no care” for the little ones, “we abandoned them”. If Francis believes this sweeping statement, then he is part of the problem and should resign. It is interesting that he never mentions the root of the issue, homosexuality.
Francis ignores that the Church has successfully overcome the abuse crisis and has become one of the safest places for children and young people.
The “abuse scandal” is not about “abuses in the Church” anymore: It about abusing the Church.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsMmgeazsmgk
In the letter he writes that “no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient” [for the oligarch media].
Francis expresses “shame and repentance” declaring, that “we” showed “no care” for the little ones, “we abandoned them”. If Francis believes this sweeping statement, then he is part of the problem and should resign. It is interesting that he never mentions the root of the issue, homosexuality.
Francis ignores that the Church has successfully overcome the abuse crisis and has become one of the safest places for children and young people.
The “abuse scandal” is not about “abuses in the Church” anymore: It about abusing the Church.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsMmgeazsmgk