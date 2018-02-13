Clicks1.2K
Pro-Gay Prelates Oppose Bishop Laun
Vienna Cardinal Schönborn and Salzburg Archbishop Lackner criticised Bishop Andreas Laun for having stated that gravely sinful things like gay pseudo-marriages, concentration camps or the Mafia cannot be blessed.
Schönborn hastened to talk to kathpress.at (February 13) in order to defend homosexualism. He even spoke about an alleged “value” of gay relationships while the Catholic Church considers such relationships mortally sinful.
Lackner said that for him it is “incomprehensible” that Laun pointed to the link between “crimes against humanity” and - what he called - “same-sex forms of life”.
At the end even Laun got cold feed. In an open letter to what he called “members of the LGBT community” (February 13) he said that he did not want to "offend" anybody and even made an apology to those who felt "offended".
However, Laun also declared that “most people” [Schönborn and Lackner not included] understood and thanked him.
Picture: Christoph Schönborn, © Manuela Gößnitzer, CC BY-SA, #newsFjkligfpul
