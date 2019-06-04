The Not So Hidden Agenda of “Call me John” – by Jean Doyle

(Picture: Birds of a feather: Cardinals Bassetti, Dew and Maradiaga with Pope Francis’ spin doctor, Father Spadaro, at the World Meeting of Families in Dublin...
Cardinal John Dew of Wellington, New Zealand, is calling for the title "Father" to be dropped when referring to priests.
I suspect “John” is abusing the abuse scandal to promote his gender agenda.
By getting rid of "Father", it will be much easier to bring people around to the idea of opening the priesthood to women.
It is also part of his long-term effort to stamp out the traditional Catholic understanding of the priesthood.
“John” had been the first year formator at the national seminary, Holy Cross College in Mosgiel NZ, 1988-1991.
Most of the priests formed in that era are noted for their distaste for tradition, especially traditional expressions of the priesthood such as clerical dress.
All the facts were already known in May 2004 when John Paul II named “John” as the coadjutor Archbishop of Wellington.
Already in April 2005 "John" told NzHarold.co.nz, he thought the Church had "a long way to go" in its thinking about the role of women.
"We're trying to involve women more and more, as much as we can, in ceremonies." And within, obviously, the patriarchal structure that is the church. "Yeah, that's why we've got a long way to go."
He quotes John Paul II on the contentious issue of women priests: "Well, Jesus was a male and he chose male disciples. [The Pope said] I've got no right to change that. It may change. But I think it might take a long, long time."
Dew's probably safe enough - it won't be in his lifetime - but should it happen he'd be okay with women clergy: "I think so, yeah."
Wellington has promoted "lay leadership" for a long time, but especially under Dew's time as Archbishop.
In May 2015 "John" organized a mock ordination ceremony as a lay woman, Patsy Buttle, was commissioned as a "lay pastoral leader".
The cardinal prayed for Buttle, “using the beautiful gesture of laying his hands on her head.”
"John" has been a disaster in Wellington Archdiocese - which is struggling through lack of vocations and dwindling parishes. His 'model' has proved to bring about the death of the local Church, with no sign of any effective evangelisation going on, despite all the verbosity about mission.
In an April 1 article on Stuff.co.nz he pins his hopes on slogans from the current pontificate saying that fewer resources would be poured into retaining buildings, and more attention and energy would be focused "on serving the poor."
"John" seems to be too busy worrying about climate change to realise that his diocese is dying. He showed up outside New Zealand parliament with students striking from school to protest about climate change:
On April 13, 2019, Stuff.co.nz which routinely calls "John" a "reformer" presented him as a "change maker". The article begins like this, "A wooden cross made from a lifeboat wrecked on rocks off the Italian island of Lampedusa hangs on Cardinal John Dew's office wall."
But even the paper must admit, “Already there have been murmurings within the community that Dew is being autocratic and too progressive, but that doesn't seem to faze him.”
"John" is having a ball pushing his liberal agenda on the Church in New Zealand. He is a danger to the faith.
