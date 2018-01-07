EWTN

There is concern that Pope Francis might send an Apostolic Visitation to the Kazakh Bishops who issued a “Profession of Truths” as a correction of Amoris Laetitia, Journalist Edward Pentin has learned.Talking to(Janaury 5), Pentin expects that Francis will ignore the correction, at least in public,“This has been the procedure so far, hoping that it will go away. The Dubia Cardinals were never really acknowledged for their initiative.”