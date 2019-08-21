Francis’ Personal Secretary Becomes Member of Committee To Promote Abu-Dhabi Document

The United Arab Emirates established an inter-religious Higher Committee to promote the false ideas contained in the Human Fraternity Document signed by Pope Francis in Abu Dhabi in February.
The document claims that all religions, although they contradict each other, are "willed by God."
According to VaticanNews.va (August 20), the committee has the task to promote and implement the document on a national and international level, even in legislations. Members of the committee include:
• Bishop Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue
• Prof Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi, President of Al-Azhar University
• Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Francis' Personal Secretary.
