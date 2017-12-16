Clicks187
Italian Church Imparts Confirmations to Pagans
Marco Tosatti published the letter of a catechist who was faced with a new class of confirmands in a parish in Northern Italy.
After having noticed that the pupils knew almost nothing, he decided to give them a test about the most elementary notions of the Christian faith. The result: to the question whether Jesus Christ is God, 95% of the pupils answered: no.
The teacher’s comment, “This means that we confirm pagans, not Christians."
