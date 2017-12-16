Language
Italian Church Imparts Confirmations to Pagans

Marco Tosatti published the letter of a catechist who was faced with a new class of confirmands in a parish in Northern Italy.

After having noticed that the pupils knew almost nothing, he decided to give them a test about the most elementary notions of the Christian faith. The result: to the question whether Jesus Christ is God, 95% of the pupils answered: no.

The teacher’s comment, “This means that we confirm pagans, not Christians."

Jungerheld
This reminds me of when Fr. Marcel Guarnizo was in our parish working with kids who didon't even believe in God! Sadly, he was chastised for dumping the canned program and going with proofs of God that challenged and engaged them. All of his Masses caused parking dilemas.
