Lutheran Church of Sweden proclaimed Greta Thunberg 'successor' to Jesus Christ

The Church of Sweden declared teen star climate activist Greta Thunberg to be an appointed successor to Jesus Christ in a 2018 tweet that resurfaced in the wake of her speech before the United Nations."Announcement! Jesus of Nazareth has now appointed one of his successors, Greta Thunberg," the tweet said on Dec. 1, 2018. The account, operated by the Limhamns Church, had previously tweeted several sentiments of climate activism.A user ansered, "Time and time again I ask myself: when was the Swedish church kidnapped by left-wing extremists?"