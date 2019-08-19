Overweigth Half-Naked Salesian Priest Plays Pagan on Internet

Group of Indigenous Priests and Religious of the Brazilian Amazon

Salesian Father Justino Sarmento Rezende published a photo of himself in red shorts, flip-flops, and with black paintings on his overweight naked belly.Rezende was the first Brazilian Salesian of indigenous origin to be ordained a priest, 21 years ago.In line with European neo-paganism, he now complains that he was never taught the paganism of his forefathers.Rezende is part of the, an organization using indigenous liberation as a pretext to promote Marxist “Liberation Theology”.He believes that he needs “to allow himself to be inundated by indigenous spirituality” and that the Indians have “their own ways” to relate with God, although God determines the way how to relate with him.The “original diversity” of the Amazon region evokes in Rezende a “new Pentecost" which confirms a journey that started with Vatican II."We interact with the beings above, the constellations, the thunders, the underworld of the water world," he professed to Religión Digital and ask for a “decolonization of the mind.”Accordingly, the Church’s “inculturation” must adopt “the pagan indigenous worldview of the world” and ordaining married men regards “the dignity of indigenous people.”To put it short: Rezende is repeating Western colonial thinking thinly veiled behind some Indian feathers.