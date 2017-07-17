클릭 수117
Franciscan: „We Wanted to Change the World – but the World Changed Us“
Brother Peter Amendt (70), a German Franciscan, speaking to the Zeitschrift Franziskaner remembered "big changes" in his order which he does not regret. That's how he explains them, “We wanted to change the world, but the world has changed us.”
Amendt studied theology in Munich fifty years ago, but did not want to become a priest. He works with homeless people in Düsseldorf.
Picture: Franciscus de Assisio, © Franco Vannini, CC BY, #newsJuoueyuxog
