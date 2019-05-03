Religious Sisters’ Umbrella Organisation Will "Not Ask" For Female Deacons - Leave It To Francis

The International Union of Superiors General of female religious communities will not ask Pope Francis during an upcoming May 10 audience to talk about female deacons.
Sister Carmen Sammut, the chairwoman of the group, said at a May 2 press conference that her group leaves it up to Francis to address the issue.
At an audience three years ago, the Union had brought up the issue.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCngnxlabfy
Mattsixteen24
Don’t worry,
God is going to allow world war 3 soon, and entire Vatican City will be leveled!!! Russia will invade Western Europe and the world as we know it is going change. After all this hardship, the remnant church will rebuild the original church and new real Pope will be elected!!!
More silence to threats of heresy. This is false obedience.