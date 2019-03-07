Second Cardinal "Guilty" Without Crime: “I Cannot See What I Am Guilty Of”

Lyon's Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, France, received a six-months suspended sentence on March 7 for having “failed to report” abuses by Father Bernard Preynat.All abuses happened before 1991. Barbarin was appointed to Lyon in 2002, more than ten years later.Father Preynat was removed as an assistant priest in February 1991 after the archdioceses knew about abuses he had perpetrated in a scout group he had founded and run from 1972 to 1991. After six months, Preynat was re-assigned to other parishes without offending again.Barbarin found out about the case when he was contacted by a victim in November 2014. He forwarded the case to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith which recommended in February 2015 to remove Preynat from the ministry. This happened in April 2015.In August 2016 the public prosecutor dismissed accusations against Barbarin for "failure to report sexual assaults on minors" because of the absence of an offense.Using a juridical trick, an organization dedicated to abuse propaganda, managed to re-open the case in May 2017, helped by massive media disinformation. Barbarin replied in January, “I cannot see what I am guilty of. I never tried to hide, let alone cover up these horrible facts."Barbarin’s lawyer announced that the Cardinal will appeal the verdict. Barbarin has announced that he will offer his resignation to Pope Francis (French video below).