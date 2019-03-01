by

Church Militant: How long have you been working in the field of reparative therapy?

Joseph Nicolosi, Jr.:

CM: How did your father's work with clients and advocacy influence you?

JN:

any

CM:

You've seen the effects of reparative therapy first hand. What do the clients say it's done for them?

JN:

CM: Does sexual abuse children may suffer have any impact on same-sex attractions or gender dysphoria?

JN:

can