Sisters Killed – Commissioner Justifies Herself

Sister Geneviève Médevielle, the apostolic commissioner who killed the French Congregation of the Little Sisters of Mary Mother of the Redeemer in the name of the Vatican, justified herself in an interview, published on the webpage of Laval Diocese, France (June 9).
Using a vague phrase, she says that in 2010 “important questions concerning the exercise of authority and the freedom of persons” arose in the Congregation, and later “serious disagreements” between the sisters and Laval Bishop Thierry Scherrer developed.
According to Médevielle the “governance within the Congregation” which she qualifies as “against the spirit of the Gospel” were the real issue.
Médevielle who dresses casually, was named in 2017 by the Vatican as a temporary superior. She assures that the sisters were never blamed for their "dress style" or charisma.
However, the sisters did not collaborate with Médevielle, electing instead a new superior, not recognized by the Vatican.
Therefore, they asked first to be released from their vows, then agreed for a new mediation but finally refused the [liberal] mediators proposed by the Vatican.
Now, 29 of 35 sisters have left, but they are still living in their old residences.
