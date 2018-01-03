Clicks2K
Francis Had “a Fit of Anger”
Pope Francis is preparing a counter-attack against those five bishops who signed a public correction of Amoris Laetitia, the blog Anonimi della Croce writes. The correction has so far been ignored by the official Vatican media.
Referring to an anonymous source, Francis had a Tuesday night meeting with his press officers and advisers on how to respond. According to the source Francis was angry and shouting, “They will regret it! They will regret it bitterly!".
According to Anonimi della Croce Francis’ strategy will be not to answer personally, instead he gave carte blanche to his official and unofficial press officers in order to start a media campaign against the five courageous bishops.
