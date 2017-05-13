Clicks38
Four Femen-Prostitutes Acquitted
Two French and two Ukrainian prostitutes, who in January 2013 disrupted the Angelus of Pope Benedict XVI have been acquitted by the Italian judge Clementina Forleo.
The four were hired by the radical group Femen and stripped in Saint Peters Square showing their naked torso on which they displayed slogans like "In Gay We Trust" or "Shut Up". Legal observers believe that the acquittal will encourage copycat criminals.
Picture: Inna Shevchenko, Femen, © Christelle G on flickr.com, CC BY-NC, #newsEptjlachoa
