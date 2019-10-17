He Knew Too Much: Why Giani Was Kicked Out

Τhe reason given for Domenico Giani's resignation is "fake," a source told Edward Pentin (NCRegister.com, October 15):
“They could not find a good reason to dismiss him, they did not want to disclose the internal reasons for doing so, and so used this story as an easy instrument to get him out.”
These are some of the true or fake accusations against Giani:
• he was too closely allied to the “old guard” (whoever this is),
• he resisted clearing out corruption,
• he forced Libero Milone out,
• he was too powerful,
• he knew everything about everyone,
• even Francis and Cardinal Parolin were “scared of him,”
• Vatican offices, particularly Cardinal Pell's Secretariat for the Economy, where "heavily bugged"
• he created - “under orders” [from Francis] - an oppressive surveillance atmosphere with ubiquitous cameras and by controlling phones and computers
Giani had good ties with Cardinal Becciu, however, the October 1 raid in the Vatican was directed against the latter.
