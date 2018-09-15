Clicks154
Francis Adds Pro-Gay Nominees for Synod on Youth
The Vatican press office published on September 15 the list of those participating at the October Bishop’s Synod on youth. Pope Francis personally added 39 delegates, many of them pro-gay and anti-Catholic.
The worst examples are the pro-gay Cardinals Cupich, (Chicago), Tobin (Newark), and Marx (Munich), further Archbishop Paglia, and the infamous Father Spadaro.
Cupich and Tobin owe their careers to the homosexual abuser Cardinal McCarrick and are involved in hushing up his crimes.
The US bishop’s refused to choose Cupich and Tobin as delegates but Francis recycled them because they are nostalgic of the 1960s.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsZjfkivwbiw
