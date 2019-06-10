Two Cardinals, Three Bishops Correct Francis, Answer Dubia

The cardinals Raymond Burke, 70, und Janis Pujats, 88, and three Kazakhstan bishops, Auxiliary Bishop Schneider, 58, Archbishop Peta, 67, and resigned Archbishop Lenga, 69, issued the May 31 eight-page “Declaration of Truths.”
It was published on NCRegister.com (June 10). This is another paper after a series of documents addressed to Pope Francis.
The text contains the Catholic teaching on the Eucharist, marriage, homosexuality, capital punishment, and clerical celibacy.
It implicitly challenges Francis’ heretical statements while calling the document a “fraternal and filial aid” for Francis.
The document refutes Francis’ Abu Dhabi declaration. It states that “Muslims and others who lack faith in Jesus Christ” cannot give God the same adoration as Christians do adding that religions promoting idolatry or pantheism are “deceptions” and “preclude eternal salvation.”
Contradicting Francis’ Scalfari interview, the document clarifies that souls condemned to hell “will not be annihilated.”
Giving an implicit answer to the Dubia, it stresses that “no circumstance”, “no purpose”, “no law whatsoever” can make licit an intrinsically illicit act.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRhqmdgleal
