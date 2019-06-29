Francis Lost In Slogans: Accepting Schismatics In “Diversity,” “Without Absorption“

Pope Francis has expressed his conviction that unity between Catholics and Orthodox will come through a "harmonious coexistence in legitimate forms of diversity” [although Francis is personally not easily ready to accept positions other than his].Talking on June 28 to a delegation of the Greek-Orthodox Patriarchate of Constantinople, Francis, calling himself "Bishop of Rome,” said that “the purpose of dialogue is full communion, not a monotonous leveling, much less absorption.”He also wishes to proclaim the Gospel "in harmony.”However, the Orthodox are compromised because of their refusing the indissolubility of marriage, their acceptance of contraception, submission to the State, schismatic attitude and their believe in churches rather than the Church.