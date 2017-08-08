Gay Propagandist Abuses A Letter From the Vatican

The Brazilian gay activist Toni Reis has claimed on a social network that Pope Francis congratulated him and his fornication-partner David Harrad for the baptism of three children, they have adopted. The two homosexuals sent a notification to Francis and received through Monsignor Paolo Borgia, a collaborator in the Vatican Secretary of State, a standard answer. This Reis interprets in a deceptive way as a personal expression of Francis' approval.The Catechism of the Catholic Church calls homosexual acts "acts of grave depravity", "Under no circumstances can they be approved."