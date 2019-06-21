Pope Francis Sides with Those Hating the Church

During the EU-elections Pope Francis styled himself as the true opposition against the Italian deputy prime-minster Matteo Salvini whose Lega won a huge majority of the Catholic vote.
The Vatican strongly favored pro-abortion, pro-gay and pro-mass-immigration parties like the Emma Bonino party, the Five Star Movement, and the Partito Democratico.
All of them have the support of the rich and the media.
Now, members of these parties, led by Bonino, have signed a petition asking to abolish religious education in public schools, to reduce the Church’s income form an Italian tax that helps financing the Church, to impose property tax on the Church and to make tax reclaims against the Church.
Francis said in February 2016 that Bonino was among “the big of today’s Italy.” Most of Italy considers her to be one of the biggest political evils in the history of the country.
#newsMbpthipesb
Clicks120
- Report
Social networks