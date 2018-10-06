Sanctions Against McCarrick? Cardinal Müller Didn’t Know

Cardinal Gerhard Müller who was the Prefect of the Congregation For the Doctrine of the Faith between 2012 und 2017 never heard of sanctions against abuse Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, he told EWTN on October 4.“Privately one could hear that [McCarrick] was ‘too liberal’ but what does that mean after all?”, he added.Müller asked for the possibility to inquire against bishops without the Pope's previous approval, "For inquiries against bishops and cardinals, the Congregation [for the Doctrine of the Faith] needs the Pope's previous permission, that's the problem and one should change that."According to Müller the Pope should only decide, once the inquiry is completed.