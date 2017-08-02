클릭 수61
Cardinal Müller Calls Church a "Denomination"
During an ecumenical prayer in the Lutheran "Christuskirche" in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany, on July 30 Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller asked to overcome the "differences between the religious denominations from within". And, "The denominations should combine their riches and enrich each other." According to Müller the Church is no outward organisation.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Dr. Meierhofer, commonswiki, CC BY-SA, #newsEalhxygzlm
