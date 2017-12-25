Language
Italy, Church Becomes Mosque for One Day

The parish-church of St Anthony in Taranto, Italy, was turned into a mosque for an Islamic vigil, writes voxnews.info (December 21).

Koran verses were recited in Arabic and Italian. The parish-priest, Fr Carmine Agresta, a cleric dressed as a layman, sponsored the event together with the local Imam.

Islamic immigrants and parishioners were present in the pews.

Joseph a' Christian
Muhammad was a thief and a murderer. He and his first followers robbed and murdered travelers on the road to Mecca. This is the way this satanic gang accumulated wealth.
Muhammadism is just satanism hiding behind a veil.
Jesus healed people suffering from: leprosy, blindness, crippled bodies, uncontrollable bleeding...
Jesus Is one with ALMIGHTY GOD.
Happy Christmas!!
Rafał_Ovile
What Did the Saints Say about Islam?
