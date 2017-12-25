Clicks412
Italy, Church Becomes Mosque for One Day
The parish-church of St Anthony in Taranto, Italy, was turned into a mosque for an Islamic vigil, writes voxnews.info (December 21).
Koran verses were recited in Arabic and Italian. The parish-priest, Fr Carmine Agresta, a cleric dressed as a layman, sponsored the event together with the local Imam.
Islamic immigrants and parishioners were present in the pews.
