Francis Appoints Diocesan Bishop Open-minded Towards Old Mass
Pope Francis appointed on February 4 Birmingham Auxiliary Bishop Robert Byrne, 62, as the Hexham and Newcastle Bishop, England.
Byrne is an Oratorian and the founder and former Provost of the excellent Oxford Oratory.
During his time in Oxford he introduced a weekly Old Latin Mass.
The English Latin Mass Society called the nomination a “fantastic news“ for Catholics in the north of England.
Picture: Robert Byrne, © OfferimusTibiDomine.blogspot.com, #newsRuuvnomtop
