Francis Claims: Golgotha Was "Complete Denial" Of God’s Promise

Our Lady faced on Golgotha the "complete denial" of the angel Gabriel's promise that her son would be given the throne of David, Pope Francis palavered during his Palm Sunday homily (April 14).
It seems that Francis was projecting his own doubts into the Mother of God whom the events did not take by surprise because Christ had announced them beforehand.
She therefore saw Golgotha as part of the fulfillment of Gabriel's promises, not as their denial, and knew that the Old Testament had announced that the Messias would appear as the Suffering Servant.
