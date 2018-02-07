Clicks1K
Cardinal Zen Calls Cardinal Parolin A “Man Of Little Faith”
Hong Kong Cardinal Zen has called Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, as a “man of little faith”. Zen writes on his blog (February 5) that the Chinese Catholics do not fear poverty, prison and martyrdom, but “their greatest suffering is to see themselves betrayed by ‘family’”.
According to Zen, Parolin’s recent interview about China is “full of wrong opinions”.
Zen even shows that Parolin manipulated a letter of Benedict XVI to the Chinese Catholics (2007). Parolin cited Benedict XVI' phrase that "the solution to existing problems cannot be pursued via an ongoing conflict with the legitimate civil authorities".
But Parolin concealed the fact that Benedict continues by saying that “at the same time, though, compliance with those authorities is not acceptable when they interfere unduly in matters regarding the faith and discipline of the Church.”
Picture: Joseph Zen, © tephen Wu, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsEpphxvmeen
